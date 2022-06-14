Flag Day Today 06.14.2022

Flag Day today.

Forecasters say it will be a little warmer today in the north county. Highs near 95 and some light wind to unfurl your flag if you put it out today.

Tomorrow will be hotter, near 100.

Then it cools off in the north county on Thursday. Father’s Day weekend will be cooler.

Two years ago, Flag Day inspired republicans to gather signatures at republican headquarters in Atascadero to recall governor Gavin Newsom.

You may remember, the recall election failed to remove governor Gavin Newsom, despite the efforts of many volunteers.

And as Linda Becker indicated, today is Donald Trump’s birthday. He turns 76 today.

President Joe Biden is 79. He’ll turn 80 in November. Is that too old to be president? Over the weekend congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to endorse Joe Biden for re-election in 2024. Asked if she’d support the president’s re-election, OAC said, “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

In 2024, president Joe Biden will be 82.