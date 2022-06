Atascadero police responded to a report of domestic violence Sunday evening at a parking lot at 9400 El Camino Real. It resulted in a pursuit onto northbound 101. A tire spike was deployed to stop the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested without incident and booked at the San Luis Obispo county jail for violation of a domestic restraining order, and other charges.

He’s identified as 60-year-old Rigoberto Perez. With no listed residents.