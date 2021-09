In San Luis yesterday, a judge rules that the murder case against Paul and Ruben Flores will move toward trial.

The father and son are accused in the disappearance and suspected murder of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart back in 1996. 44-year-old Paul Flores is charged with murder. His 80 year-old father Ruben is charged with accessory to crime.

Superior court judge Craig Van Rooyen saying in court yesterday that there is sufficient evidence to move the case toward trial.