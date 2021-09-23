AG Man Sentenced 9.23.2021

An Arroyo Grande man is sentenced to eight years to life for stabbing and torturing his 79-year-old ex-foster mom.

During an argument at their home in Arroyo Grande back in 2019, Matthew Leroy Ethens poured a pot of boiling peanut oil on his ex-foster mother’s face and upper body. He then stabbed her in the back with a large kitchen knife.

He fled in his car and led police on a high speed chase. He crashed his car, police arrested him. The woman suffered serious burns, but survived.

District attorney Dan Dow says, “Our community will not tolerate elder abuse.”

He encourages anyone who suffers from elder abuse or witnesses elder abuse to report the crimes to law enforcement.