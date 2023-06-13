Former Employees File Suit Against Madonna Inn 06.13.2023

Three former employees of the Madonna Inn filed a lawsuit against the hotel on June 1st.

The lawsuit claims the Inn violated various sections of the California labor code and industrial welfare commission’s wage orders. The three former employees claim the Inn failed to provide adequate minimum and overtime wages, and that management used rounding practices that resulted in further underpay and inaccurate payroll records.

The lawsuit also claims that wages were not provided in a timely manner, and that the Inn did not provide its three former employees with appropriate meal breaks or rest periods.

The Madonna Inn is expected to respond to the lawsuit by the end of the month.