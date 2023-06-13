Paso School Board Meeting on Georgia Brown Tonight 6.13.2023

Tonight, the Paso Robles school board will be meeting to discuss its findings for the “seismic anomaly” beneath Georgia Brown.

The anomaly was discovered from a required geological soil investigation, conducted as part of the 36th street campus reconstruction project.

Since the discovery, a structural engineer has examined all existing buildings on campus, and determined there is no immediate danger or seismic activity.

The board is actively seeking bids to identify the cost of a state-required trenching to expose the “anomalous feature.” The trench would measure 30’ deep, 3’ wide, and 150’ long.

The meeting tonight will include formal board action and direction, but only to schedule a special board meeting devoted solely to soliciting public input and professional advice.

That special meeting will likely take place in August.