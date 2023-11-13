Former SLO Superintendent of Schools Passes Away 11.13.2023

Former San Luis Obispo county superintendent of schools, Dr. Julian Crocker, passed away on Thursday last week.

The Paso Robles joint unified school district made a post about his death on Friday, with current superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost saying: “I only wish I could ever live up to the standards of professionalism, competence, and humanity he set for us all.”

Before Dr. Crocker became county superintendent, he was the superintendent for the Paso Robles school district for nine years, and he retired from being the county superintendent in 2015. Dr. Crocker’s family asks that any donations in his name be sent to the Julian Crocker Community Scholarship Fund through the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, 550 Dana St in San Luis Obispo.