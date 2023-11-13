Prescribed Burns in SLO Co State Parks This Month 11.13.2023

Cal Fire and California State Parks will be working together to conduct a series of prescribed burns in state parks throughout San Luis Obispo county.

The burns will take place between November and March 2024. Two burns will be taking place this week: 23 acres at Harmony Headlands state park, and 20 acres at Estero Bluffs state park. The Harmony Headlands park will be closed during the burning activities, while the Estero Bluffs state park will remain open.

You may see smoke in the area as early as 7 am, with the burns lasting through 5 pm. Other state parks where burns may occur in the coming weeks are: Hearst San Simeon, Morro Bay, and Montaña de Oro.

State parks says they plan to coordinate with the San Luis Obispo county air pollution control district to reduce smoke impacts on nearby communities.