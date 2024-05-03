Fort Hunter Liggett Spring Fest This Weekend 5.03.2024

2024-04-29 – Spring Fest Public Media Advisory

Fort Hunter Liggett will be holding its annual Spring Fest tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm.

The Spring Fest is fit for all ages, and takes place at the intersection of Jolon and Mission roads. Signs will be posted to guide visitors to the event.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase with cash only at the day of the event. The event seeks to foster community relations and bring opportunities for goods and services to local residents.

Registration can be done online at: fhfmwr.com, or by calling the Fort Hunter Liggett outdoor recreation department at (831) 718 – 7607.