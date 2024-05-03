Motorcycle Rider Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit 5.03.2024

The California Highway Patrol released a statement of a high-speed pursuit that took place yesterday morning.

The release says a CHP officer in King City attempted to overtake a high-speed motorcycle that was traveling at 130 miles per hour on southbound 101 in the vicinity of Jolon road in Monterey county.

A CHP helicopter followed the rider after he refused to stop, traveling southbound into San Luis Obispo county. Multiple attempts were made in Monterey and San Luis Obispo county to stop the driver, who continued southbound and eventually on the 46 west towards Cambria. After passing the Vineyard drive roundabout, CHP units intercepted him and prevented further flight.

He was identified as 25-year-old Seth Mays of Greenfield, and was booked for felony evading of a peace officer.