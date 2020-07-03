Fourth of July 7.03.2020

Tomorrow is the fourth of July. But the government-imposed shut down canceled the parade in Templeton tomorrow. There will be a Templeton firefighters breakfast, however, at the Templeton fire station Saturday morning.

Public fireworks shows are not being held. If you buy fireworks yourself, you need to remember the safety factor. In San Luis Obispo county, fireworks are illegal.

The only places safe and sane fireworks are legal to use, sell or possess is within the Templeton community services district and the San Miguel community services district. All other areas they are prohibited. If you have questions, go to the Cal Fire website. Again the Cal Fire website is: readyforwildfire.org.