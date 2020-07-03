Freedom Rally 7.03.2020

Although most public events celebrating the fourth of July are canceled. There is one planned tomorrow at the downtown city park in Paso Robles. It’s from 10 until twelve noon tomorrow.

A Freedom Rally organized by Amanda Hawkins and Valoree Fredendall. Speakers include congressional candidate Andy Caldwell, state senate candidate Vicki Nohrden and San Luis Obispo county supervisor Debbie Arnold.

That’s 10-12 noon tomorrow at the downtown city park in Paso Robles. The freedom rally celebrating independence day in the north county.