France Commemorating Napoleon’s Death This Week 5.07.2021

This week, France is commemorating the 200th anniversary of the death of Napoleon Bonapart.

To celebrate the former emperor, they have released fascinating factoids about the man. For instance, he wrote a romance novel when he was in his 20’s.

His first wife, Josphine, narrowly avoided the guillotine. Napoleon would disguise himself as a commoner and walked the streets of Paris asking people’s opinion of Napolean. His men discovered the Rosetta stone. And it’s believed he was afraid of cats, because of an unfortunate incident with a wildcat when he was a toddler.

A quote from napoleon for you:

“Until you spread your wings, you’ll have no idea how far you can fly.”

Napoleon died May 5th 1821 at the age of 51. His death remains a mystery. He may have been poisoned.