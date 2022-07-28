Free Breakfast in Paso 07.28.2022

This morning, a free pancake breakfast in the Paso Robles downtown city park.

Norma Moye of Main Street tells KPRL it runs from 7:30 until 10:30, sponsored by the California mid-state fair.

Tommy Harris will conduct hay rides around the park with his Belgian draft horses pulling the hay wagon. He says draft horses have been used a lot in the north county over the past 100 years.

So, if you go to the downtown city park this morning you can see his Belgian draft horses pulling the hay wagon. Also on hand, the fair royalty will be at the breakfast this morning. That breakfast runs from 7:30 until 10:30 this morning at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.