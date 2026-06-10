District Attorney Dan Dow Releases Five-Year Data For Traffic Statistics 06.10.2026

District attorney Dan Dow released conviction rate data for the SLO county superior court for fiscal years starting in 2020, and going through 2025.

The DA’s office says “felony conviction rates remained remarkably stable and strong over the five year period,” with the five year range averaging 81 to 85%. SLO county’s performance is higher than the statewide average every single year.

The DA’s office says the most important goal of a prosecutor is to seek the truth not secure a conviction, and that the conviction rates represent “the integrity, professionalism, and courage of the men and women of the San Luis Obispo county DA’s office who stand up every day for crime victims and pursue accountability with both diligence and fairness.”

The DA’s office says they are proud of the results, and the ethical framework that produced them.