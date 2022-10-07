Friday Night Football Returns Tonight 10.07.2022

The Atascadero Greyhounds host the Templeton Eagles Friday night. Both teams are 2-0 in the Ocean League. The past three games the Greyhounds have come from behind to win. Templeton coach Don Crow says people forget this Atascadero coaching staff has an impressive record.

The Paso Robles Bearcats are back home Friday night after a loss at Mission Prep last Friday. The Bearcats host the St. Joseph Knights. The Knights are 5-1. The Bearcats are 4-2. Kick-off is at 7:00 Friday evening at War Memorial Stadium on the campus of Flamson Middle.