Inflation Relief Payments 10.07.2022

Beginning today, Californians will start receiving direct deposits which they’re calling the “middle class tax refund”.

Some direct deposits will arrive in peoples acounts today. 90% of those direct deposits will arrive before election day.

If you filed taxes in 2020, you may receive a one-time payment of up to 1,050.

Debit cards will be mailed from October 25th through January 15th.

In many urban areas of California, liquor stores are stocking up in anticipation of the “middle class tax refunds.”