Friday Night Lights 08.26.2022

North County High school football returns tonight with Atascadero and Templeton each hosting their first home games.

The Greyhounds host North Bakersfield. Each team lost their first games of the season. Atascadero losing 35-0 to Santa Ynez, which is regarded as one of the top teams on the Central Coast. North Bakersfield lost 35-13 to Frontier.

Templeton plays its first game of the season against Coalinga tonight at Mike Erb Field. The Templeton team is a young team. Coach Don Crow says he has a young team, but they’re experienced because many played a lot on varsity last year. He says 17 Juniors will start for the Eagles. He says freshman Weston Patch may play, but he won’t start.

The Bearcats are idle tonight. They will play the Greyhounds in Atascadero one week from tonight. Yesterday afternoon, the Paso Robles freshmen played the Templeton freshman at Mike Erb Field. The Bearcats, coached by Billy Galant, are big, and there are a lot of players on that team.