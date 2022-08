Sunny today, highs near 93 in Paso Robles. 86 in Atascadero. WSW winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear with lows near 55. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, but much cooler, sunny skies. Highs near 83 in Paso. 78 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies through the weekend but cooler. Highs this Sunday around 80. Then temperatures jump back up next week. Up to 100 by Thursday.