Gang Members 12.28.2021

Two teenage gang members from Tulare county led police on a chase in a stolen car from Morro Bay to Atascadero Sunday. It ended when they crashed the stolen vehicle into a telephone pole in Atascadero. Morro Bay police spotted the car on Main street around 9:45 Sunday morning. The vehicle was reported stolen by the Porterville police department. Morro Bay police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield. Instead, he took off eastbound on highway 41.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to deploy spike strips at San Gabriel road. The driver crashed the car into a telephone pole while attempting to avoid those spike strips, after the crash, two suspects fled on foot, but they were later apprehended a short distance away. Three other suspects remained in the car and were also apprehended.

One 16-year-old suspect was charged on suspicion of grand theft auto, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, felony reckless evading as well as a Tulare county warrant.

The 15-year-old was charged with suspicion of resisting arrest, and a “no-bail warrant” from Tulare county. Both suspects are documented gang members from Porterville.