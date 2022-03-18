Gas Prices In California 03.18.2022

Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a $400 tax rebate to offset the high cost of gas in the state. He says his efforts to reduce the cost of gas in the state have so far not had much impact.

The governor’s plan introduced yesterday in the state assembly. You’d get a $400 rebate on your taxes to offset the high cost of gasoline in the state. If you’re married, you and your spouse would get $800 total.

The pay out would go to all Californians, including those who are in the state illegally.

The governor speaking this week about the issue in his state of the state address.

Earlier this week, republicans tried to get a bill passed which would suspend the 51 cent a gallon gas tax. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley campaigned for that bill that would have suspended the gas tax temporarily. It failed in the state legislature, even though the state has billions of dollars in budget surplus which could have covered the reduction in gas tax revenue.

Tomorrow, Kevin Kiley visits San Luis Obispo county. He will speak at an event sponsored by republicans in Pismo Beach.

If you’d like to attend, you’re encouraged to contact the republican party office in Atascadero.