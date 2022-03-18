Senior Parking Permits 03.18.2022

The city of Paso Robles is offering 500 senior parking permits.

If you’re 65 or old, live in Paso Robles, and have a registered vehicle, you may be eligible for the annual permit. The cost is $30. One permit per household, and you may not be a downtown employee or business owner.

You have to complete the application before April 30th.

Applications are available at the Paso Robles police department, the senior center and the library.

You can also get the application online. There are only 500, so you need to submit your application as soon as possible.