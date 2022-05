If you’re planning on driving anywhere this coming Memorial Day weekend, you can plan on paying about $1.50 more per gallon of gas than you paid last year.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the US is about $4.60 a gallon. In California, it’s just over $6.

Gas prices are up about 55 cents a gallon from one month ago, and they’re expected to continue to increase, although they may soon level off.