Gavin Newsom Recall 8.03.2020

Not everyone agrees with the governor’s management of the coronavirus outbreak. Many health officials completely disagree with his mandates.

Some Californians are asking for his removal. The Recall Governor Gavin Newsom Campaign is going on as we speak. Faith Cortez is spearheading the Recall Newsom Campaign in San Luis Obispo county.

How is this third recall effort doing in the state? Faith Cortez said it took three recall efforts to remove governor Grey Davis. She says this is the third recall effort to remove governor Gavin Newsom, and three seems to be the charm for gubernatorial recall efforts in California.

Some say it may be the only way to open up the state again for business and education.

For more information go to: https://recallgavin2020.com/