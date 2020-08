Mostly sunny today, high’s near 102. NNW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Overnight, mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50’s. NW winds at 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny but cooler after morning clouds, highs in the low 90’s. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour tomorrow.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through this week with gradually cooler temperatures. After today and tomorrow, we’ll see high temperatures in the low to mid 80’s.