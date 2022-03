The campaigning already underway for the June primary election in San Luis Obispo county.

For supervisors, things have changed in the 2nd district. The new boundaries include the north coast, which is traditionally the 2nd supervisorial district.

Geoff Auslen says his background makes him electable. He’s challenging the incumbent in the second district, supervisor Bruce Gibson.

There are two other challengers with whom we will talk with in the weeks ahead.