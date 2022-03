The average price of gas in the US is up 22% over the past two weeks. The national average is $4.43 a gallon.

You would be challenged to find regular gas that cheap in the north county. The average price in California is now $5.75.

Although many are blaming the Russian invasion of Ukraine, most of the increase occurred before the invasion began.

The price of gas is up $1.54 cents a gallon from where it was one year ago.