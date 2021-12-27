Gigi of Sierra Bonita Dies 12.27.2021

One sad note this morning, residents of Sierra Bonita saddened by the loss of Gigi, the basset hound.

Gigi and her friend, Larry, walked around the Turtle Creek neighborhood seven times a day for years. The white basset was a four-legged ambassador, approaching every one with a smile, although Larry said she was simply hoping to receive a treat.

Gigi passed on, but Larry will soon be walking another dog through the Turtle Creek neighborhood.

But residents will never forget the site of Gigi, walking Turtle Creek road every day in all kinds of weather for several years in Sierra Bonita.