Rain this morning, showers this afternoon, highs near 52. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The chance of rain today, 100%. A chance of snow at the higher elevations. The snow level dropping to 5,000 feet.

A few clouds overnight, lows near 34. NNW 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but we’ll see some clouds, highs near 49 with light variable winds w.

The extended forecast calls for rain returning Wednesday. Then mostly sunny skies Thursday through Sunday. Rain returns early next week.