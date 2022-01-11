Governor Gavin Newsom Budget 01.11.2022

Governor Gavin Newsom outlines his new budget yesterday.

The non-partisan legislative analysts office is predicting at least a $31 billion surplus for the state of California.

Newsom says his new health plan for California will give free medical care to all illegal aliens in the state of California.

The governor is also planning to spend two billion dollars on the homeless crisis. Newsom says he’s working on new housing, and he’s committed to clear out all the tent encampments in California. He plans to spend $22 billion on climate, water and wildlife initiatives.