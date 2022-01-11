New Districts, New Candidates 01.11.2022

Newly formed districts for county supervisors and state elected officials are bringing out new candidates in San Luis Obispo county. Dr. Bruce Jones of Templeton announces he’s running for San Luis Obispo County supervisor in the newly formed second district. That newly formed 2nd SLO County Supervisorial District runs from the coast to the north county. It includes parts of Cambria, Morro Bay, Templeton and Atascadero.

Dr. Jones announcing his candidacy Monday night at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero, Dr. Jones, is a retired orthopedic surgeon. He has served on the Templeton Area Advisory Group.

Also announcing Monday night, Vicki Norden of Monterey County. Norden is running for the newly created 30th Assembly District, which runs from Santa Cruz south to San Luis Obispo County. Norden ran unsuccessfully for the state senate in a similar district geographically.