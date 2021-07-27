Governor Gavin Newsom Orders 7.27.2021

With covid 19 showing an increase in cases, the governor orders health care employees and California state workers to demonstrate proof of vaccination or continue to wear masks. Those who are not vaccinated, will also undergo regular covid-19 testing.

The governor announcing yesterday that the rules go into effect next month.

Meanwhile, the recall effort continues. Larry Elder is one of the candidates seeking the office of governor. He says Newsom has experience, but it’s not working out for California.

Talk show host and columnist Larry Elder is one of the candidates running for governor in the recall election.

That election is scheduled for September 14th.