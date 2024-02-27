Governor Gavin Newsom Served With Intent to Recall 02.27.2024

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, has been served with official recall papers.

The campaign director for Rescue California said in a release “Gavin Newsom has abandoned the state to advance his presidential ambitions, leaving behind a $73 billion budget deficit and a public safety, immigration, and education crisis.”

This is also the second recall effort for Newsom, with nearly 5 million Californians voting to remove Newsom from office in 2021.

The effort will need to gather around 1.31 million signatures from registered California voters in order for it to qualify for the ballot.