Governor Newsom Order 8.12.2021

Although local school districts are spending a great deal of time talking about how students and teachers wear masks at local schools, the governor still has the final say.

Yesterday, governor Gavin Newsom announces that all California school teachers and staff must get vaccinated against covid, or be subjected to weekly testing.

Newsom holding a news event at an elementary school in Oakland yesterday. That district had already decided to impose such a requirement on teachers.

Newsom said, I think it’s the right thing to do.