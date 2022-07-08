Governor Newsom Vacation to Montana 07.08.2022

Governor Newsom responding to criticism that he kept secret his family vacation to Montana because of a ban on state-funded travel to places with anti-gay laws.

His communications director says, “We are not in the business of regulating where people have family or where they spend their vacation. Nor will we persecute them for visiting their family. The press should not either.”

The governor told people he was traveling out of state, but he did not disclose his destination.

The family of his partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom owns a ranch in Montana.