Greyhounds and Eagles Swim at Atascadero 3.31.2021

The Atascadero Greyhounds hosted the Templeton Eagles in a dual swim meet Tuesday afternoon.

The Greyhounds had the numbers and the depth, but a few outstanding Eagles kept the meet close. The Templeton boys won 71-67. The Atascadero girls beat Templeton 81-75.

Templeton’s Elyse McIntire won the girls 200 individual medley in a close race with Emma Kim of Atascadero. Eagle’s freshman Josh Bell beat the other swimmers in the 200 freestyle. Bell coming off a successful cross country season which finished last week.

Three Greyhound boys swept the 50-yard freestyle. Logan Watty, James Hazelwood and Dylan Clark finished one, two, three in the boys sprint.