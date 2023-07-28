Grover Beach Approves W. Grand Ave Improvement Project 07.28.2023

The city of Grover Beach recently approved final design plans for a West Grand Avenue improvement project.

The estimated 4.2 million dollar project from Fourth to Eighth street will bring improvements to crosswalks, safety features, sidewalk and curb improvements, painted bike lanes, and pavement rehabilitation. Other parts of the project includes pedestrian level street lights, drought-tolerant street trees, and storm drain installation.

The project is covered in part by 1.8 million dollars in grant funds from SLOCOG, and 2 million from the city general funds from Senate Bill 1 gas tax and other sources.

Construction on the streetscape project is expected to last between six to eight months. The city says it will communicate closely with area businesses and property owners about traffic impacts, available detours, and alternative access points for businesses. The city also said the street improvements will support planned multi-family housing and commercial developments along West Grand Avenue.

A construction contract will be presented to the city council in September.