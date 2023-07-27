Woods Humane Society Announces Kitten Twofer Adoption 07.27.2023

Woods Humane Society is bracing for the “height of kitten season” on the central coast.

The nonprofit has announced a two-day, two-for-one adoption promotion for kittens, helping them find loving homes with a playmate.

The event, sponsored by SLOCAL Roots, will be July 29th to the 30th at both Woods locations, reducing standard kitten adoption fees to just 75 dollars per kitten when adopted as a pair. Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux explains that adopting two kittens instead of one gives each of them comfort, company, a socialization helper, and a grooming partner to stay clean and healthy.

All kittens have been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites. Adoptions include a voluntary 30 days of pet insurance and a free wellness exam at a local vet clinic.