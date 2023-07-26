Grover Beach Stabbing Yesterday, Man Arrested 07.26.2023

Yesterday morning, Grover Beach police officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing on the 500 block of Grand avenue.

According to the report, one male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers later arrested a male suspect whose identity has currently not been released. Charges against him are currently suspect and pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call (805) 473-4511.