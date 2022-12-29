Grover Beach Train Fatality 12.29.2022

In Grover Beach, the investigation continues into the fatal train accident which occurred at 2:40 Tuesday afternoon.

An unidentified man wearing a hooded jacket was walking north along the tracks when a northbound Amtrak train came up behind him. The train engineer sounded his horn, and slammed on the brakes, but the train was traveling at a high rate of speed, and it struck the man and killed him.

It’s the second fatality on the tracks in Grover Beach in December. Another pedestrian was struck and killed on December 5th.

Police say there are a number of homeless people who live near the railroad tracks. They often use the tracks as a pedestrian avenue to and from their encampments in the eucalyptus trees.