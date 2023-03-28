Grover Beach Vacancy 03.28.2023

Another Grover Beach city council member resigns.

Mayor pro temp Anna Miller resigns because she moved out of the area. She’s the fourth council member to resign from the council in the past four years.

Debbie Peterson started the trend in 2019. Peterson resigned, accusing her colleagues of corruption and was replaced. That was during licensing of the cannabis retail stores in the city. Peterson accused the mayor and another council member of accepting bribes in that process. An FBI investigation proved Peterson’s allegations.

The council will now determine how to replace Anna Miller on the Grover Beach city council.