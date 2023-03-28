Real Estate 03.28.2023

Despite a slowing housing market, home sale prices increased from January to February.

The Tribune reporting that the median home sale price in February for the entire county was $785 thousand dollars. That’s up slightly over last year. But sales are down 33% compared to last year.

In Paso Robles, the median home price in Paso Robles fell 13% over the year to $643 thousand dollars. The number of homes sold in February of this year dropped 15% from last year.

Homes are on the market a little longer this year than last, before they are sold. Real estate analysts say, however, today is a good day to buy a new home.