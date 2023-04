The city council received a report from their representative lobbying Caltrans.

Gus Khouri gave a sobering report on the state’s economy. He says the state’s budget deficit continues to grow, but it’s hard to estimate because of the delayed income tax deadline.

He says that deficit may grow to $40 billion dollars when the governor gives his next budget update in May.

Khouri works in Sacramento, lobbying for the city of Paso Robles with Caltrans.