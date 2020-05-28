Oil Drilling 5.28.2020

The Bureau of Land Management is giving the go ahead for oil drilling at the base of the Caliente mountains in eastern San Luis Obispo county. It would be the only new drilling within the Carrizo Plain National Monument.

Gavin Newsom signed legislation prohibiting new oil and gas development on state lands.

President Trump has approved reopening wells that have not been used since the 1950’s, before Newsom was born. Back when his aunt, Nancy Pelosi was a young or at least middle-aged woman.

The project approved by the BLM on May 21st. The pad is on the Russel Ranch oil field. That oil field produces around 128 barrels a day. They say it’s approaching the end of its production life.