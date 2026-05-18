Hantavirus Updates From SLO County Health Officer, Penny Borenstein 05.18.2026

County health officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein, released a full detailed statement about hantavirus in California and in San Luis Obispo county.

The release says risk to the public remains low, and there are zero confirmed cases in California. There are five people in California who may have been exposed to the virus, and are being monitored by public health officials. Currently they have no symptoms. Some of these individuals were involved in a cruise ship that traveled before the outbreak was identified.

The CDC and California department of public health will continue to update the public with any other findings.