Volunteers Needed For Paso Robles 4th of July Celebration 05.14.2026

The city of Paso Robles, in partnership with Travel Paso, is seeking volunteers for its 4th of July celebration.

This special year marks the 250th anniversary of the United States in an evening of patriotism, community spirit, and summer fun. The celebration starts at 4 pm with a lively family fun zone, food vendors, live bands, and a fireworks finale later in the evening.

About 25 volunteers still needed to support city staff in executing the event. Shifts are two hours each, with positions including lake monitor, parking attendant, and access control monitor. Volunteers will receive a commemorative t-shirt, premium parking, and a meal voucher.

Applications for fourth of July volunteers can be found at the city of Paso Robles website.