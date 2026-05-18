Free Talk California 05.18.2026

Free Talk California with Susannah Luthi will dive into the politics and policies of California that our state power players don’t want us to know, every Monday afternoon at 1:00 pm. Susannah, a Templeton native and political reporter with the Washington Free Beacon, will discuss the latest happenings with guests from Sacramento and Washington, D.C. and beyond.

Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guests:

Katy Talento, who headed domestic policy for the White House during his first term and has turned from a Fauci-defending true believer to skeptic. We’re going to talk about what happened during Covid, and where the fallout/RFK’s presence in the administration will lead.