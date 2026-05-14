Paso Robles School District Honors Volunteer With ‘Key To The District’ Award 05.14.2026

_05.13.26 Longtime Bearcat Volunteer Vickie Werling Awarded Key to the District

A longtime Bearcat volunteer has been awarded with the “Key to the District” award from the Paso Robles joint unified school district.

Established in the 2024 – 25 school year, the Key to the District award recognizes an individual or group “whose extraordinary service has made a lasting and meaningful impact on district students, schools, and the broader community.”

The award for this year was presented to longtime volunteer and community leader: Vickie Werling. Werling was recognized for her years of service supporting the high school athletics department, the Bearcat Booster organization, her work as a volleyball coach, and her role in numerous campus improvement and community-building initiatives.

PRHS principal and athletic director Micahel Susank said he has “never encountered a leader more committed, professional, organized, or selfless than Vickie Werling.”