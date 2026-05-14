Paso Robles City Council Holding Study Session Regarding Cannabis Delivery 05.14.2026

The Paso Robles city council will hold a cannabis-delivery study session at their next regular meeting on Tuesday, May 19th at 6 pm.

City staff is seeking direction from council on 4 topics: the appropriate number of recreational cannabis delivery offices to be allowed in the city, establishing a new cannabis regulatory permit, a requirement that existing conditional use permit holders for medical cannabis delivery offices amend their use permit in order to also deliver recreational cannabis, and the status of current businesses allowed to operate a recreational cannabis delivery office.

The city says this will not be a discussion of whether or not to allow cannabis storefronts or dispensaries in Paso Robles.