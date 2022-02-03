Harold Lowe Obituary 02.03.2022

One sad note …

Harold Lowe of Santa Margarita died last weekend. Lowe was born in Reservoir Canyon in 1919. He graduated from San Luis Obispo high school and junior college in the old high school. After World War II, he married his high school sweetheart. He and Virginia were married for 77 years.

Lowe worked for many years as a carpenter in San Luis Obispo county. He was one of the first carpenters to work on the Madonna Inn. Harold was also founding member of the Paso Robles Model “A” Club and a member of VFW, American Legion and the Native Sons.

There will be a graveyard service February 12th at Los Osos Valley Memorial park.

Harold Lowe, dead at the age of 102.